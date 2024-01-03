January 3, 2024

Ian Ziering's $100,000 Mercedes crashes in biker gang attack as '90210' colleague speaks out: 'He's a monster'

Roxanne Bacchus January 3, 2024 3 min read

television

by Nika Shakhnazarova

published
January 3, 2024, 3:28 AM ET

The wreckage of Ian Ziering's $100,000 Mercedes has been shown in new photos after the actor was attacked by a group of bikers in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 59, clashed with a motorcyclist on Sunday just moments before the other riders pulled away to attack while Ziering's 12-year-old daughter sat in the car.

As a result, Ziering's GLE SUV had a shattered driver's-side windshield with the passenger's side-view mirror shattered into pieces.

Ziering's “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, praising that the actor “did his thing” and fought bikers.

“Hey, I haven't had a chance to get into this at all,” Green said in a video. “My son, Ian Ziering, got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with five guys, and he f–king beat them up, and he did that, and he did what he wanted.”

The wreckage of Ian Ziering's $100,000 Mercedes has been shown in new photos. splashnews.com
The car sustained a shattered windshield on the driver's side. splashnews.com
The passenger side-view mirror was also shattered into pieces. splashnews.com

“He's a beast. He's obviously incredibly fit. I wouldn't suggest anyone fight people, especially now in this climate,” he continued.

“But you know what? Everything went fine. 'Z, I love you bro, you're a monster, good on you.'

Ziering clashed with several riders on motorized bikes on Hollywood Blvd when the group appeared to stop in front of his car in traffic.

The “Sharknado” star was surrounded by at least four bikers during the heated confrontation before he was later seen consoling his crying daughter Mia, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

See also  Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have bought a huge property in Beverly Hills

In a lengthy statement after the attack, Ziering revealed that he and his daughter were unharmed.

The actor was attacked by a group of bikers in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. TMZ
The “Sharknado” star was surrounded by at least four bikers during the heated confrontation. TMZ
Ziering's 12-year-old daughter was inside the GLE SUV during the attack. splashnews.com
A closer look at the smashed windshield of Ziering's car. splashnews.com

“While I was stuck in traffic, one of these passengers aggressively approached my vehicle resulting in a disturbing confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage, I exited my vehicle. “This behavior unfortunately escalated into a physical altercation, which I took to protect myself,” he added.

“I am happy to report that my daughter and I were not harmed at all, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the increasing audacity of these groups that are disrupting public safety and peace.”

Ziering has since spoken out, revealing that he and his daughter were unharmed. Getty Images

He continued: “This situation highlights the larger issue of rioting on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behaviour.

“As a citizen and a father, I find it unacceptable that maritime groups engage in this type of behaviour, causing fear and chaos, while the authorities’ response appears inadequate.”

“I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety,” Ziering added, in part.

