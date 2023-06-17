Mixed works at Anxious Art Basel

After a disappointing series of auctions in New York in May, dealers bid on this year Art Basel The show in Switzerland – which opened to VIPs on Tuesday and welcomes the general public from Friday onwards – hopes to allay fears about a downturn in the art market.

The 53rd annual edition of this leading Swiss event, featuring 284 international galleries specializing in 20th and 21st century art, was the first under Art Basel’s new CEO, Noah Horowitz. It is being held in a climate of geopolitical uncertainty, with high interest rates and inflation hampering consumer spending in many countries.

“There’s a lot to worry about,” said Paul Gray, director. Gray galleryHeadquartered in Chicago and New York. But, he added, in his 40-year experience, the art market has suffered a few major downturns. “Serious collectors keep buying,” he said.