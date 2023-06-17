June 17, 2023

Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after the Beverly Hills crash

Roxanne Bacchus June 17, 2023 1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson with with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a home in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed a single count of misdemeanor reckless driving against the actor and writer But he did not release details about the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills.

The DA’s office wrote: “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in him being involved in a serious home collision.” “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

Davidson is scheduled to be charged on July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the “devastating consequences” of reckless driving.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles reached their highest levels in 20 years,” the bureau wrote in its statement. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it is of the utmost importance that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible to account.”

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock last month.

