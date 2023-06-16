GT

The 2023-24 theater season at Los Angeles’ Mark Tapper Forum will be halted in July due to what its operators call the after-effects of the Covid pandemic, an “economic crisis without parallel in our fifty-six-year history.”

In a statement, Center Theater Group, which operates the Tupper location as well as the Ahimson and Kirk Douglas locations, said the hiatus in programming at the Tupper would include the postponement of the world premiere of “Tupper.” Fake it till you make it By Larissa FastHorse and cancels the previously announced round stop at Cambodian rock band by Lauren Ye.

“Pausing seasonal programming at Taper is a difficult but necessary decision that will impact artists and audiences,” says CTG’s statement, adding that the move is “particularly painful for the talented and committed CTG staff who have dedicated so much to bringing great theater to Los Angeles.”

According to CTG, the arts organization in Los Angeles, like those across the country, continues to struggle with the “after-effects of the pandemic.” CTG says it has “been struggling to balance ever-increasing production costs with significantly lower ticket and donation revenues that remain below 2019 levels”.

“We continue to face a crisis unlike any other in our fifty-six-year history,” the CTG statement read. “In this environment, we have to take the extraordinary step of pausing a large portion of CTG programs starting this summer and continuing through the 2023/24 season, as well as taking significant restructuring actions to build a vibrant and sustainable organization that can navigate this new paradigm.”

The statement is attributed to Amy Forbes, Chair, CTG Group; Sunhal Desai, upcoming Technical Director; Megan Pressman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and the Board of Directors of the Center Theater Group.

The statement calls Taper “the heart of CTG’s flagship programming,” and says that while CTG won’t be programming a season in place this year, it hopes to make use of the space “in innovative and unconventional ways through special events and community-centric programming with early starts.” from the fall.”

Ahmanson’s 2023-24 season and select programs at Kirk Douglas will be announced soon.

deferred Fake it till you make it Directed by Michael John Garcis. Larissa Fast Horse Becomes First Native American Playwright In Broadway History With 2023 Production Thanksgiving play.

canceled Cambodian rock band Directed by Chai Yu.