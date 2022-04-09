Will Smith responds to the Oscars ban after Chris Rock slapped

Will Smith responded to his 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.

In a new statement via Washington Postthe actor commented, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Earlier today (April 8), the Academy revealed the adventures of the actor who slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.

The Academy’s Board of Directors met to decide Smith’s fate, in a The quickly tracked meeting. In an open letter issued after the meeting, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson wrote that this year’s Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we have seen Mr. Smith display on stage.”

They continued, “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of performers and guests and restoring confidence in the Academy. We also hope that this begins a time of healing and recovery for all concerned and affected.”

Smith quit the academy On April 1, five days after the accident.

Smith commented in his resignation letter, “I have responded directly to the notice of the Academy’s disciplinary hearing, and will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

He continued, “You betrayed the Academy’s trust. You deprived the nominees and other winners of the opportunity to celebrate and celebrate their exceptional work. It burned my heart.”