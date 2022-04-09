April 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Will Smith responds to the Oscars ban after Chris Rock slapped

Will Smith responds to the Oscars ban after Chris Rock slapped

Roxanne Bacchus April 9, 2022 2 min read

Will Smith responded to his 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.

In a new statement via Washington Postthe actor commented, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Earlier today (April 8), the Academy revealed the adventures of the actor who slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.

The Academy’s Board of Directors met to decide Smith’s fate, in a The quickly tracked meeting. In an open letter issued after the meeting, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson wrote that this year’s Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we have seen Mr. Smith display on stage.”

They continued, “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of performers and guests and restoring confidence in the Academy. We also hope that this begins a time of healing and recovery for all concerned and affected.”

Smith quit the academy On April 1, five days after the accident.

Smith commented in his resignation letter, “I have responded directly to the notice of the Academy’s disciplinary hearing, and will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

He continued, “You betrayed the Academy’s trust. You deprived the nominees and other winners of the opportunity to celebrate and celebrate their exceptional work. It burned my heart.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Will Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, including the Academy Awards

April 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Chriselle Stowes Says She Sold Ex Justin Hartley’s Wedding Ring to Pay $3.3 Million Home

April 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Wet sag: wet sag album review

April 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Will Smith responds to the Oscars ban after Chris Rock slapped

April 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The first private astronaut team to go to the International Space Station on a SpaceX flight | Void

April 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

2022 takeaway: Scotty Scheffler looking to prove bonafide, Justin Thomas lurks in Moving Day entry

April 9, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

The OnePlus 10 Pro hits the ball out of the park with its second-generation mobile Hasselblad camera and a host of other features

April 9, 2022 Len Houle