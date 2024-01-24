Country musician Chris Young has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer at a Nashville bar

Country music star Chris Young was arrested Monday night on charges that include assaulting an officer in a clash with law enforcement at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, according to court documents and jail information.

Young was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to Nashville police and Davidson County Sheriff's records and affidavits obtained by NBC News.

Young allegedly assaulted Joseph T. Phillips, an agent with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, at a bar a few blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and across from the city's popular Broadway nightlife district, according to arrest affidavits.

Phillips alleged that Young began following customers as they performed routine compliance checks at a pair of Nashville bars. The agent said in the affidavits that it began around 8:30 p.m. at the Tin Roof location, where Young's identity was checked, then he spoke with agents and began recording law enforcement officers on video.

The customers went to the bar next door, followed by Young and “several friends,” Phillips said in the affidavits.

Young tried to stop Phillips from leaving by extending his hands and then hitting the agent on the shoulder, according to the affidavits, in which Phillips said he pushed Young to give some distance.

“Once this happened, most of the bar's patrons got up, crowded between the TABC agents and Mr. Young, and began screaming and yelling,” Phillips wrote in the affidavits. “While all the customers were trying to leave the bar, several people who were with Mr. Young began following the customers and making the incident hostile.”

Two agents placed Young, who had bloodshot eyes and spoke in a slurred voice, in handcuffs, the affidavits said. He was arrested and booked into jail just after 10 p.m., according to jail records.

Young was released at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday. Bond was set at $2,500, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in court on February 16.

Young's attorney, Bill Ramsey, said his client should not have been arrested or charged.

“In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC must drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional, and professional harm my client suffered,” Ramsey said in a statement.

A representative for Young declined immediate comment. A spokesman for the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Young won the fourth edition of the television talent search series “nashville star” At the age of 20 in 2006. He continued to win popular support and critical acclaim. His song “I think of you” It was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards in February 2017.

on him Facebook On Monday's page, Young promoted the March 22 release of his next album, “Young Love & Saturday Nights.”

revision (January 23, 2024, 11:22 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect image. It should have been country singer Chris Young, not Chris Lane.