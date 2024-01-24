Lily Gladstone's High School Yearbook Goes Viral After 'Killers Of The Flower Moon''s Historic Oscar Nomination – Deadline

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Twenty years before he was nominated for an Oscar Moonflower KillersLily Gladstone fantasized about winning an Oscar.

In the run-up to awards season and after her award-winning role in the Martin Scorsese-directed film, Gladstone's high school yearbook photo resurfaced with the superlative “Most likely to win an Oscar,” and it went viral.

In the photo, the young Gladstone and her colleague Josh Ryder have been voted as the two people whose talent will be recognized. As Gladstone approaches his superlative, Ryder has some words for his former classmate.

“I don't think I necessarily had the ability to think or understand what it would take to put myself in that position to be nominated for an Oscar, and Lily did that,” Ryder said in an interview with the magazine. Entertainment tonight. “It is extraordinary that she has done such high-level work and is being well-deservedly recognized.”

The high school photo of him and Gladstone reunited their former classmates, Ryder said, adding: “Everyone is so excited about this.”

As for Ryder, if Gladstone wins the Oscar, he says, “It will be the end of the story, for sure. And I mean, you know, maybe not the end. It's – we're not 40 yet. If she stays in the game, she might be able to pick up a little bit of it.” [Oscars]”.

In an interview with USA TodayGladstone said her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio sent her a text message with a high school photo after her nomination was announced. Gladstone has also been in touch with Ryder, who has provided tremendous support during this awards season.

“He said, 'I don't know if you know this, but all this greatness in your life has brought our whole class back together again,'” Gladstone said. “They're having an Oscars viewing party. They actually scheduled it at our old high school theater, so I'm glad I didn't disappoint there.”

As a Native American actress, Gladstone made history with her nomination. In an interview with Deadline, she said: “Why am I first? Why did it take so long to become North America's first indigenous citizen? Most of the films that appear in these categories were filmed on indigenous lands in North America, and it took a long time.