Alleged YSL rival rapper YFN Lucci has been sentenced to prison on gang charges after taking a plea deal





CNN

—



Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating Georgia's Anti-Terrorism and Street Gang Prevention Act, according to court documents.

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was facing a number of charges including murder and extortion.

Bennett was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by another 10 years of probation as a condition of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

Bennett turned himself in to authorities in 2021 after facing a murder charge. He remains in prison awaiting trial and could be eligible for parole as soon as four months from now, according to a statement from his lead attorney, Drew Findling.

Bennett will not cooperate in any other case as a condition of his plea, Findling said.

According to the indictment against him, Bennett was associated with a faction of the Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege that the particular faction Bennett was associated with came into conflict with the YSL gang, which stands for Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life.

A number of alleged YSL members, including Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug, are currently on trial, facing racketeering and murder charges.

Prosecutors also alleged that YSL members discussed getting Young Thug's permission to kill Bennett, CNN previously reported.