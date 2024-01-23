Selena Gomez shares body positive message with swimsuit photos

In 2016, the star resurfaced online after being accused of being a “thinspo model” for “impressive teenage girls”.
“Do you find this funny? I'll write another paragraph to educate you too #youreallywannabenext?” she tweeted, later adding, “Now…. everyone goes and looks in the mirror at their beautiful bodies, and they love it – #thickgirlswining #skinnygirlswind #weallwind.”
Also in 2016, Zendaya called out a magazine for photoshopping her, writing on Instagram: “These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows that I stand for honesty.” “And pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real photo (right side) and I love it.”
The star later said this about excessive photography in a file New you Interview: “There's no such thing as ugly. That's a word that doesn't really enter my vocabulary. If there is any definition of perfection, you are perfect at being yourself. No one else can be 100% you; No one has your fingerprint; No one has your DNA. You are 120% you, clearly. Whether it's through my social media or something else, I want anyone who looks up to me to know that I struggle with the same issues. I have to be confident in who I am.”
