Latest Royal Family news: Kate Middleton 'doing well' as Sarah Ferguson shares brave message

Sarah, Duchess of York, suffered from skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson said she is in “good spirits” and has broken her silence after it emerged she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she was “taking some time for herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis – which came just months after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It is natural for another cancer diagnosis to come as a shock, but I am in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote.

The malignant melanoma was discovered after her dermatologist asked to test several moles at the same time the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has remained in hospital since Tuesday while recovering from a successful abdominal surgery at a London clinic.

She is said to be “in good condition” but will be admitted for several more days and is not expected to return to her official duties until after Easter.

As a result, the future queen has to miss some events where she would normally show her support, including Children's Mental Health Week, the BAFTA Awards and the Commonwealth Day service.