Latest Royal Family news: Kate Middleton 'doing well' as Sarah Ferguson shares brave message

Sarah, Duchess of York, suffered from skin cancer
Sarah Ferguson said she is in “good spirits” and has broken her silence after it emerged she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.
In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she was “taking some time for herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis – which came just months after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It is natural for another cancer diagnosis to come as a shock, but I am in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote.
The malignant melanoma was discovered after her dermatologist asked to test several moles at the same time the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has remained in hospital since Tuesday while recovering from a successful abdominal surgery at a London clinic.
She is said to be “in good condition” but will be admitted for several more days and is not expected to return to her official duties until after Easter.
As a result, the future queen has to miss some events where she would normally show her support, including Children's Mental Health Week, the BAFTA Awards and the Commonwealth Day service.
Prince Harry makes a rare joke about his father, King Charles, amid the royal row
Prince Harry has made a rare comment about his father, King Charles III, amid rumors of tension with the British royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, reportedly made a joke about the British monarch during his speech at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The father-of-two was honored at the 21st annual awards ceremony for his work as a veteran and pilot in the British Army.
The Prince was honored by actor John Travola, who asked Harry to talk about his flying experience. Then he remembered his first trip with his father, the then Prince of Wales.
“I think I was seven or eight years old on a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped in so excited. Then my dad jumped behind the controls and I was terrified,” Harry told the audience. Entertainment tonight.
Alexander ButlerJanuary 23, 2024 at 10:15
The extraordinary history of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's relationship
Sarah Ferguson's family has been rallying around the royal family as she recovers from the shock of her skin cancer diagnosis – and the only person likely to offer support to the Duchess of York is her ex-husband Prince Andrew.
The former royal couple have been separated for 28 years, but still share an enduring bond despite being hit by a series of scandals that would have separated others.
Fergie stood by Prince Andrew during the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and offered soothing words to her ex when he was forced to step down from royal duties in 2019.
Alexander ButlerJanuary 23, 2024 at 09:15
Sarah Ferguson gives health update after second shock cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of York said she was in “shock” after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma less than a year after undergoing breast cancer surgery, but added that she remained in “good spirits”.
Sarah Ferguson, mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, said she took some time for herself after being diagnosed with skin cancer, following treatment for breast cancer last summer.
She broke her silence for the first time since the news appeared in a post on Instagram, where she thanked her medical team and confirmed that she is now resting at home with her family.
Alexander ButlerJanuary 23, 2024 at 08:15
Can we prevent skin cancer?
“Melanoma is mainly caused by exposure to UV rays coming from the sun or from artificial sources, such as sunbeds. The best way to prevent skin cancer is to protect your skin from UV damage,” said Dr. Shah.
“You can do this by avoiding sunburn, staying in the shade when the sun is at its strongest (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.), wearing sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and four stars or higher and reapplying it regularly, and wearing protective clothing. , such as a hat, sunglasses, long sleeves, and avoiding sunbeds and tanning lamps.
“You can also reduce your risk of melanoma by paying attention to your skin and checking it regularly for any changes. If you have any concerns about your skin or moles, see your doctor as soon as possible.
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 at 07:15
How often should we check?
There is no set rule for how often you should be examined by a GP or dermatologist.
“It depends on your personal risk factors, such as your skin type, family history, sun exposure and number of moles. Some people may need to be screened more often than others. If you're concerned about your risk of melanoma, talk to your GP,” said Dr Zulqarnain Shah. : “They can advise you on how often you should be examined and refer you to a dermatologist if necessary.”
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 at 06:15
What should we do if we notice anything worrisome?
“If you notice any signs of melanoma or any unusual changes in your skin, do not ignore them or wait for them to go away. “See your GP as soon as possible,” Dr Shah added.
“They will examine your skin and ask you some questions about your symptoms and medical history. They may also take a photo of the mole or mark and send it to a dermatologist for further evaluation. If your GP thinks you may have melanoma, they will refer you to a dermatologist urgently.” , usually within two weeks who will confirm the diagnosis and discuss treatment options with you.
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 at 05:15
How should we check our skin?
You should check your skin regularly, ideally at least once a month.
“The easiest way to do this is to use a mirror or have someone else help you examine areas that are difficult to see, such as your back, scalp, ears, and genitals. Watch for any new or changing moles or marks on your skin and follow the ABCDE checklist,” said Dr. Zulqarnain Shah. “If you notice anything unusual, contact your GP as soon as possible.”
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 at 04:15
What are the signs of skin cancer?
There are several warning signs of melanoma that we can all look for, “which include changes in the size, shape, color or texture of a mole or other area of skin,” said Dr. Zulqarnain Shah, medical director and general practitioner at SSP Health. leather. You can always use the ABCDE checklist to help you figure it out:
“A for asymmetry: The two halves of the mole don't match. B for border: The edges of the mole are irregular, blurred, or jagged. C for color: The mole has different shades of brown, black, red, pink, white, or blue. D for diameter: The diameter of a mole is larger From 6 mm E to evolve: The mole changes in any way over time.
“Also, pay attention to moles that look different from other moles or that look unusual.”
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 03:15
ICYMI – Camilla tells King that “he's fine” while visiting a family-run jeweler
The King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, the Queen told a well-wisher during a visit to Swindon.
On Monday, Camilla visited Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old family-run jewelry store.
A group of schoolchildren, waving union flags, handed her get-well cards.
Among those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen was Jessie Jackson, 86, from Swindon, Wiltshire, who said Camilla told her the king was “fine”.
Mrs Jackson, who was carrying a Union flag, told the PA news agency she shook the Queen's hand and asked how Charles was.
Camilla thanked her for her question and Ms Jackson added: “It's beautiful.”
Nikki Jackson (48 years old), who accompanied her, added: “I asked how Charles was doing. He's fine.
“We didn't ask about Kate. We forgot about poor Kate.”
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 02:15
ICYMI – Queen Camilla has opened a new domestic violence initiative in Scotland as King prepares to have a prostate operation
Queen Camilla launches a new initiative to combat domestic violence in Scotland
Lydia PatrickJanuary 23, 2024 01:15
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Norman Jewison, director of Fiddler on the Roof and Moonstruck, dies at 97
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Bollywood News |
Sarah Ferguson's 'shock' when diagnosed with skin cancer