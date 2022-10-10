Foam hole in TwitchCon leaves one hole with a broken back, and another with a dislocated knee

TwitchCon’s foam pit has left at least one common streamer with a broken back, and other creators have reported injuries as well.

Twitch adventurer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places by jumping into a foam pit that was part of a Lenovo booth, which according to BuzzFeed News It was less than two feet deep at the points. Videos circulating on social media show Sheshik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style fight against an attendee, then jumping into a foam pit and visibly dumbfounded as she says, “I can’t get out.”

It was probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in a while. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik confirmed breaking her back in two separate places after this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG – JakeSucky October 9, 2022

Chechik wrote on her Twitter account: “Okay, I broke my back in two places, and I’m going to have surgery to put in a meter rod for support today. Send your support.” “When it rains it rains and I definitely feel the rain now.”

TwitchCon, which took place over the weekend, is an annual conference that serves as a gathering of creators from around the world. The event has been held in San Diego since 2016, with a European version also taking place in Amsterdam, Berlin and other cities.

I will never be able to trust @twitch At another conference in my whole life.

Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at the Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr – LochVaness (@loch_vaness) October 10 2022

Chechik wasn’t the only one injured in the foam pit. Streamer LochVaness also posted a video on social media in which she jumped into the pit and dislocated her knee as a result. She also tweeted a picture of her in a hospital wheelchair.

LochVaness did not respond to a request for comment from IGN.

Be careful with this thing guys. I’m currently in the hospital to see if I’ve broken anything. 🥹 https://t.co/SNHHl5XZEE – LochVaness (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

Twitch declined to comment on the incident. A Lenovo representative told IGN that he was aware of the incident and is conducting an investigation.

We are aware of incidents of TwitchCon visitors sustaining injuries in a gladiator soft foam pit at a Lenovo booth. Safety remains our top priority and we work with event organizers to look into incidents.

