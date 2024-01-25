Melanie, 'Brand New Key' singer who played Woodstock, dies at 76

Melanie, the husky-voiced singer-songwriter who was one of the surprise stars of the 1969 Woodstock music festival and two years later had a No. 1 single with the childishly catchy “Brand New Key,” died Tuesday. She was 76 years old.

her death was announced on social media by her children, Laila, Jordi, and Beau Jared. He did not mention the reason or the place.

Melanie, who was born Melanie Safka in 1947, was only 22 years old, but was already on the New York folk scene when she appeared at Woodstock. She was one of only three women to perform at the festival unaccompanied – and, as she later recalled, terrified at the thought of performing in front of a much larger crowd than the café crowds she was accustomed to.