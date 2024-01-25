The “Star Trek” actor died of a heart attack at the age of 73

Gary Graham, best known for his role in the movie “Star Trek: Enterprise,” died on Monday, according to reports from the American “The Local” website. The New York Times And the Hollywood Reporter. He was 73 years old.

The actor died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington, according to his wife of nearly 25 years, Becky Graham. Hollywood Reporter.

Graham's ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, also confirmed the news of his death in a… Facebook post Monday. Lavelle wrote in her post that Becky was with him when he passed away.

“I want to express that during my time with Gary Graham, he was not only extremely talented and committed to his craft, but he was also a very generous person,” Lavelle told USA TODAY. “He had a deep love for animals, a strong sense of patriotism, a deep faith in God, and an unwavering adoration for his daughter, Hayley. Gary was truly one of a kind – his voice, look, acting and style were all 'unmistakably unique.' The world will never see another Gary Graham. “My heartfelt condolences to our wonderful daughter, Hayley Graham, during this difficult time.”

Who is “Star Trek” actor Gary Graham?

Graham was born in Long Beach, California, on June 6, 1950, and had a successful television career during the 1970s appearing on shows including “The Incredible Hulk,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Police Woman,” and “Eight Is “. Enough.” He also left his mark in films with roles in “The Spy Inside,” “The Last Warrior,” “The Arrogant,” “All the Right Moves,” “Robot Jox,” and “Steel.”

According to The New York Times, in 1976, he appeared in an episode of “The Quest,” a Western series starring Kurt Russell and Tim Matheson, which was his first role.

Gary Graham's film and notable TV show roles

Graham played a character named Soval in 12 episodes of “Star Trek: Enterprise” and played Tanis in an episode of “Star Trek: Voyager.” He then joined fan-made “Star Trek” projects, including “Star Trek: Of Gods And Men”, after his role in “Enterprise”.

Throughout his career, Graham has also worked in numerous science fiction roles. He played Detective Matthew Sykes in the TV series “Alien Nation” in 1989 and in the movie “Alien Nation: Dark Horizon” (1994). He also worked in four other films titled “Alien Nation: Body and Soul” (1995), “Alien Nation: Millennium” (1996), “Alien Nation: The Enemy Within” (1996), and “Alien Nation: The Odara Legacy” ( 1997).