Larry David reveals why Curb Your Enthusiasm really ended

During the “exit interview” on Sunday Today with Willie Guest Before the series finale on Sunday night Curb your enthusiasmLarry David has shared his best explanation yet as to why his popular HBO series is ending after 12 seasons and nearly 25 years.

When Guest, who played him in an episode of the final season, asked him if there was “any ounce of emotion” that comes with saying goodbye, David characteristically demurred.

“Maybe an atom, a simple atom,” David allowed. “I'm too old to be in front of the camera every week now, to act the way I do on the show. How can I keep acting like this? It's crazy! I can do this in my 50s, 60s, mid-70s. I'm not going to go into my 80s acting like this.” way!

Later in the interview, David also spoke about the recent death of his co-star and lifelong friend Richard Lewis. He was just the sweetest guy. “It's very hard to believe he's not here.” “Actually, I'm talking to him, because I feel like he's watching me. I said, 'Hey, leave me alone, get away from me, I have things to do.' I loved him. It's a big loss.”

Ultimately, Guest wanted to know if David thought there was “any chance.” Encirclement It could continue past the end of Sunday night. His response? “No chance.”

As for what fans can expect from the series finale, David remained mum. But HBO teased an appearance by his old friend Jerry Seinfeld on Sunday.