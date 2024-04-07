Kristen Wiig gets her “Five-Timers” jacket from Ryan Gosling

former SNL Cast member Kristen Wiig joined the show's “five-timers club” on Saturday, with her monologue featuring appearances from a number of other former hosts, some of whom didn't attend that five-time party but wore their own jackets nonetheless.

Wig, who is the latest Saturday Night Live The appearance was in December during a colleague SNL Monologue alum Kate McKinnon didn't get very far into her monologue before Paul Rudd — a legitimate five-year timer — called out from the audience.

When Wiig told him that there was no club-related sketch planned for later in the show, Rudd looked depressed and slid back into his chair. But he will be back soon.

Meanwhile, Wiig heard from Matt Damon, who was wearing a “five-time” jacket despite only hosting twice. “He said the first time I hosted it, it counted for three,” Damon explained to Lorne Michaels.

Moments later, after Wiig wondered if the jacket still had any meaning, Michaels himself appeared at the edge of the stage alongside Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Will Forte and Martin Short – all gloating about their unearned jackets. In total, they had five hosting gigs under their belt, Forte explained. Then Hamm and Short appealed SNL creator to give them future hosting duties.

Rudd, who was thrilled by the subject of Wiig's monologue, couldn't contain himself. “Ah, sweet! So we are.” We are Do a five-timer diagram!

But for Wiig, the occasion now “doesn't feel quite so special” — especially since Damon then got another jacket for his 2018 portrayal of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Damon's attempt to boost Wiig's mood by telling her that she was the youngest and first member of the club didn't work either, as he was wrong on both counts.

“The first French woman?” Try again.

“I'm not a French woman,” Wiig answered frankly.

As the six hosts joined Wiig on stage and began singing, Forte spotted another special person off to the right. “Oh my God! Is that Ryan Gosling?!”

Common

Gosling, who will host SNL For the third time next week, he would try on his own jacket next to Michaels while holding Wiig's. Then he went to her and helped her put it on.

Wiig is the second host to join SNLThe five-a-side club this season. Emma Stone did just that in December.