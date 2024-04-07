The tag team titles were split at WrestleMania, and R-Truth did it!

The ladder match returned to the big stage at Wrestlemania 40 Tonight (Saturday, April 6, 2024) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as The Judgment Day put their undisputed tag team titles on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder match against five teams: Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under, and The New Hunting Republic , New Day , and DIY .

It was immediately notable that the two sets of titles were hung above the ring on separate hooks, several feet apart. I supported the idea that it seemed possible and perhaps even likely that they would be split again.

The match was immediately a clusterfuck mess, considering that 12 men were stuck in furniture everywhere. They had to break out the spots for that too.

This included R-Truth believing it was a normal match, and scoring a visual victory. Whatever matters.

Awesome Truth then made a deal with DIY to split the titles so they could each have one title.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory ruined that when they fired them. The former proceeded to surge up the ladder and capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, making the duo the new champions.

And yes, that means the Raw tag team titles are still up for grabs.

The spots only got crazier from there, with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and JD McDonagh taking crazy hits from the top of the ladder, from outside, through tables, and all sorts of other craziness. It was reminiscent of the WrestleMania ladder matches of the early 2000s.

But in the end we got to the reward.

R-Truth performed an Attitude Adjustment on Damian Priest to take him out of the ring, leaving him alone with a ladder to climb to win the Raw tag team titles, and the fans went crazy with him climbing. He has reached the top, Doomsday is frantically trying to reach it.

But he loosened the belts.

R-Truth did it!

