Logan Paul retains US title, YouTuber IShowSpeed ​​eats an RKO at WWE WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul retained the United States Championship during the second night of WrestleMania 40 with a little help from a friend, YouTube streamer IShowSpeed ​​who was dressed as a PRIME bottle, plus a pair of brass knuckles. Paul retained the championship over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, who initially teamed up to take out the champion early in the match. Owens and Orton took Paul out of the ring and slammed him into the Spanish announce table.

Orton was the first to turn on Owens with an RKO attempt, and their friendship exploded into a flurry of punches in the middle of the ring before Paul took them both out. Paul pulled out a pair of brass knuckles and hit both competitors before Orton got his hands on them and passed them to the referee. Orton looked to hit a dropkick on Paul, but was pulled out of the ring by the PRIME mascot, revealed to be IShowSpeed, who then took an RKO at the announce table for his troubles.

Back in the ring, Owens used a pop-up powerbomb, but Orton hit an RKO on the way down. That's when Paul grabbed Orton from behind, slammed him shoulder-first into the ring post, climbed to the top rope, and hit a frog flip on Owens to pick up the victory and retain the title.

