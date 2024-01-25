Tenet Imax Re-Released in February 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

“Tenet” and “Dune: Part 2”

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection; Nico Tavernis/Warner Brothers

There's a big screen friendship afoot.

Christopher Nolan Tenet It will be released for one week on Imax screens later this month in the lead-up to the release of Denis Villeneuve's film. Sand Dunes: Part TwoWarner Bros. announced on Thursday. The two directors are big fans of each other, and Nolan was keen to help Villeneuve film his upcoming event.

The one-week re-release begins on February 23 and will coincide with the March 1 premiere of Villeneuve's film. Tenet You'll be treated to exclusive footage from Legendary's Sand Dunes: Part Two.

TenetA return to theaters serves other purposes. The film, which bowed in September 2020, was the first Hollywood film to be released as movie theaters began to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. But it was unable to get a full run, and was never shown in New York and Los Angeles, where their theaters remained closed. It was also unable to secure many IMAX playbacks, the format chosen by Nolan. It topped $58.5 million in North America.

Second, Warner Bros. film directors Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi are eager to please Nolan in hopes of bringing him back into the Warner Bros. universe. Nolan, who was unhappy with the way the previous regime at Warners sent out its 2021 theatrical slate to streaming, chose to make his own blockbuster. Oppenheimer Global.

Every studio in Hollywood is clamoring to work with Nolan, but the relationship with Universal is strong considering that Oppenheimer It grossed nearly $1 billion at the global box office and leads all Oscar contenders with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

“Seeing the way audiences responded to our large-scale presentations Oppenheimer, I'm thrilled that Warner Bros. It gives audiences the opportunity to watch Tenet The way it was meant to be shown, on the biggest IMAX screens and large format movie screens, and I'm honored to have our film warm up the movie projectors for Dennis's amazing projection. Sand Dunes: Part TwoNolan said in a statement.

Villeneuve added: “As an audience member, I've always appreciated Chris's forward-thinking when it comes to shooting films especially in large formats. As directors, we're completely in sync; Sand dunesWe shot several scenes for Imax, and I simply loved it Sand Dunes: Part TwoWe pushed it to 100 percent of the movie. That's why I'm eager to see it Tenet Again, but now in 70mm Imax, the way they shot it, to fully appreciate his vision of this incredible film.