Whoopi Goldberg responds to 'Barbie' rejection at the 2024 Academy Awards

Goodbye Barbie. Whoopi Goldberg offers her interesting take on the hit film's exclusion from some of the top categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.

During a discussion about “the viewOn Wednesday, Goldberg and co-hosts Alyssa Farrah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sarah Haines and Sunny Hostin talked about “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling's reaction to star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not being nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for their role as Ken in the fantasy comedy.

The conversation sparked a lively debate about when films are snubbed from recognition in the industry, which prompted Goldberg to back off the idea of ​​snubbing altogether.

“Everybody doesn't win,” Goldberg said. “They're not being ignored, that's kind of what I want to point out. It's not the elites. It's the entire Oscars family that votes for the Best Picture nominations.”

“Barbie” received a total of eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, competing for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design, along with Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

Robbie, who is credited as a producer on the film, was completely shut out in the acting categories.

“You don't get everything you want to get,” Goldberg said. “That's what you have to keep in mind. Not everyone gets an award, and that's subjective. Movies are subjective. Movies you like may not be liked by the people who vote.”

In a statement shared with multiple media outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling expressed his disappointment that Robbie and Gerwig did not receive recognition in the Best Actress and Best Director categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people responsible for this history-making and globally celebrated film,” Gosling said. “No one in the film would be able to be recognized without their talent, persistence and genius. To say I'm disappointed they were not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Contributing: Kimmy Robinson, USA TODAY