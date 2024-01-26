Adult film actress Jessie Jane is found dead in Moore's home

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death

Two people, including movie actress Jessie Jane, were found dead at Moore's home, police said

Two people, including the movie actress known as Jessie Jane, were found dead Wednesday morning after a suspected overdose inside Moore's home. Get the latest interesting news by clicking here. Moore Police confirmed to KOCO 5 that officers conducted a welfare check around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Northeast Third Street and Hickory Lane. They found two people dead inside of a suspected overdose. >> Download KOCO 5 AppPolice identified one of the two people as Jane, whose real name is Cindy Howell. She was 43. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. TOP HEADLINES: 3 teens arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Tulsa. Newly introduced bill would make it harder for Oklahoma schools to operate virtual semi trucks Oklahoma hits bridges causes millions of dollars in damage 'Forever grateful': Dog found safe after more than a week in extreme cold Restaurant gets overwhelming support after a Facebook post shows Empty tables

Jordan Elsa withdraws from his series "For personal reasons"

See also Jordan Elsa withdraws from his series "For personal reasons"

Two people, including the movie actress known as Jessie Jane, were found dead Wednesday morning after a suspected overdose inside Moore's home.

Get the latest news that interests you by clicking here.

Moore Police confirmed to KOCO 5 that officers conducted a welfare check around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Northeast Third Street and Hickory Lane. They found two people dead inside of a suspected overdose.

>> Download the KOCO 5 app

Police identified one of the two people as Jane, whose real name is Cindy Howell. She was 43 years old.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The most important headlines