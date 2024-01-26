Adult film actress Jessie Jane is found dead in Moore's home

Reporting live, Elise Jones, Coco Five News. Thank you, Elise. Two people, including film actress Jessie Jane, were found dead yesterday in Moore. This was yesterday morning. Suspected overdose at a home near Southeast and Bryant Moore. Police say officers found the bodies after they were called to the home for a welfare check.
Two people, including the movie actress known as Jessie Jane, were found dead Wednesday morning after a suspected overdose inside Moore's home. Moore Police confirmed to KOCO 5 that officers conducted a welfare check around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Northeast Third Street and Hickory Lane. They found two people dead inside of a suspected overdose. Police identified one of the two people as Jane, whose real name is Cindy Howell. She was 43. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police identified one of the two people as Jane, whose real name is Cindy Howell. She was 43 years old.
