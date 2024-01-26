Amanda Seyfried to Star in 'Long Bright River' TV Series at Peacock – Deadline

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Amanda (leakage) is set to star Long bright rivera limited series for Peacock based on Liz Moore's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

She will also executive produce the series from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Word of the project leaked after Seyfried and Moore were seen riding with Philadelphia's 26th Precinct police on Tuesday.

Long bright river It is a suspense thriller that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begin in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history may be connected to the case.

Nikki Toscano (Show, anglers) and Moore are writing and executive producing, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Neil H. Moretz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis executive produce the original film, and Amy Pascal will executive produce for Pascal Pictures.

Hajar bin Ashir (Bad boy, dead woman walking) is directing and executive producing the first episode.

“We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series about how those who were initially seen as victims can band together to take back their power,” Moore and Toscano said in a joint statement. “The Moore family’s history and work with harm reduction and community service organizations in Philadelphia served as inspiration for the series, which aims to compassionately portray the lives of those suffering from addiction and the family members who love them.”