Rachel Levis calls Tom Sandoval 'despicable' for cheating on her and manipulating Ariana Madix before shocking cheating scandal

Rachel Levis called Tom Sandoval an “ahole” on her latest Rachel Goes Rogue podcast episode.

The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules alumna has slammed her ex-lover for being manipulative towards his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix and also towards herself, his ex-lover.

On Tuesday's episode of iHeartRadio, she spoke about her therapy sessions at a mental health treatment facility in the wake of the Scandoval scandal.

At the facility, she said, she realized that Sandoval had manipulated her when she was still in danger from breaking off her engagement to James Kennedy and had also betrayed her when he photographed her without her consent.

During the episode, she also revealed that she had vowed to herself not to date for an entire year and addressed claims that she was “unemotionless” during the Season 10 reunion.

When asked how she felt about Sandoval's treatment of Madix and how he blamed her for his infidelity, she said it was “rotten.”

“I don't agree with that at all,” she said. “I think Tom is using Ariana's mental health against her. He's very manipulative and confusing.

“I think he could have done it in a more mature way,” she added of the former couple's breakup, which she said Sandoval wanted to initiate but didn't for several months. “But who knows if he's capable of it?”

She recalled undergoing trauma therapy and telling her therapist that she was struggling with her feelings about Sandoval's betrayal by sharing more of her side of the story about their relationship in her one-on-one interview.

She said she became aware of the ways Sandoval had manipulated her when her therapist asked her the question: “But didn't Tom cheat on you first?”

After “thinking about it,” Levis said she realized he had hurt her when he “asked me to lie when he knew I wasn't a good liar and I expressed to him that I didn't like to lie.”

She also said the “biggest way” he betrayed her was when he filmed her without her knowledge and consent in the infamous FaceTime recording that Maddix later discovered, revealing their months-long affair behind her back.

Levis added that she blamed Sandoval because he got her into “a really bad situation with my friendships and this situation on this international reality TV show has put my reputation on the line.”

She noted that their relationship began when she was particularly vulnerable and had just broken off her five-year relationship and six-month engagement with her ex-husband, James Kennedy. Viewed in August 2021

“He knew I was going through this grief, and I've heard him say in interviews, 'Oh, Rachel's really coming back to normal,' and that's what attracted him to me. And 1706354936 I say, “You bastard, you could have let me do that [and] Let me live. Why can't you cheer me on as a friend?

As for why she thought Sandoval had power and influence over her, she said that at the time she felt like he was “the only person” who supported her.

Levis will not be returning for the upcoming 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, which will follow the rest of the cast members in the wake of their huge scandal, set to premiere on January 30.