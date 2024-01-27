Jay Leno filed for conservatorship of his wife's estate on Friday at Stanley Musk's court in Los Angeles.
According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Leno's wife, Mavis Leno, suffers from dementia and is unable to carry out an estate plan.
“Unfortunately, Mavis has been gradually losing her ability and orientation to space and time for several years,” the guardianship petition states.
The petition seeks the court's approval of a substitute judgment to approve the estate planning and execution of the will plan that Leno believes his wife would implement if she were able to do so.
“Because Mavis's current condition renders her incapable of carrying out the estate plan,” the petition states, “Jay petitioned the court to be appointed conservator of Mavis' estate for the sole purpose of petitioning for subrogated judgment on her behalf in order to ensure that her wishes regarding the disposition of Her assets after her death.
The petition states that the couple had been together for more than 43 years, and that throughout that time Leno had always handled the couple's finances. They don't have any children.
Court documents indicate that Leno believes his wife agrees to conservatorship of her estate, and that she would not prefer to have anyone else named conservator in his place.
Another hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 9.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Rachel Levis calls Tom Sandoval 'despicable' for cheating on her and manipulating Ariana Madix before shocking cheating scandal
Amanda Seyfried to Star in 'Long Bright River' TV Series at Peacock – Deadline
Adult film actress Jessie Jane is found dead in Moore's home