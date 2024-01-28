SNL host Dakota Johnson eclipses Trump with a Taylor Swift shoutout

It's been nearly a decade since Dakota Johnson first hosted SNL In early 2015, and how the world has changed since then.

In her opening monologue as host for the second time this weekend, Madame Web The star shared some of her most vivid memories of her early life SNL Go around.

Host Johnson another time Saturday Night Live It was on February 28, 2015, shortly after the film was released 50 shades of grey It wasn't long after the huge one SNL Celebrating the fortieth anniversary. “I was actually in the audience at this special,” Johnson explained, even snapping a star-studded photo from the event.

“Look at this group of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and look who's sitting right behind me,” she said as she approached a smiling Donald Trump — nearly two years before he won the 2016 presidential election.

“It's crazy to stand so close to someone who is going to be the most powerful person in America,” Johnson added, as the camera panned to show who was sitting a few inches in front of her: Taylor Swift.

While it was clear that Johnson was controlling the entire monologue, that didn't stop Justin Timberlake – a famous member of… 'SNL'Famous Five-Timers Club – Who crashes the stage when she announces the former boy as musical guest.

“Justin what are you doing here? Are you lost?” Johnson demanded to know. Timberlake admitted he heard his name mentioned and thought that was his exit signal. The actress reminded Timberlake that he was just a “musical guest” — and subtly mocked his latest attempt at a pop music “comeback.” .

However, Timberlake insisted and told her that “if you want me to be in the sketches, you've already had me on.” Then he gestured with his hands “five times.” “Well, that was 10 years ago,” Johnson replied.

But Timberlake wasn't about to give up without a fight, and even brought some backup: the former SNL “Broken leg,” said star Jimmy Fallon, who joined Timberlake and Johnson on stage in full Barry Gibb regalia to wish the host well.

But Fallon's costume wasn't wasted: Shortly after the monologue ended, he and Timberlake re-enacted it Barry Gibb's talk show, a recurring sketch they have done together on a number of occasions. For those few moments, Johnson was just a guest while the two veterans were SNL The performers took center stage.