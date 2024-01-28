Brad Pitt is said to be “clinging out hope” that his relationship with his older children will change radically

Since the news broke Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie After a tumultuous breakup, many wondered how their children were doing throughout the separation. Over the years, we've gotten to know how their older children feel about their parents (with Maddox, Pax, and Zahara all dropping hints about how they feel about their father). Now, in 2024, the insider claims that Pitt is “holding out hope” that his older children will come forward and form a relationship with him.

“They don't talk to him anymore,” an insider said. Yes. “It's very embarrassing that their siblings have cut them out of their lives. But he holds out hope that they will eventually come around.

They added that Pitt is “eager to move on and put the past behind him,” and how Jolie continues to “attack him in the press, constantly talking about how she spent years recovering from the pain he caused her family.”

Although he is estranged from his three older children, his custody agreement with Jolie allows him to see his three younger children. In fact, they did She was photographed with Pitt In recent months, so things seem to be relatively good with them.

Angelina Jolie (third from left) poses with her children (LR) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

However, the path to reform for his eldest sons may not happen since then It is said that Maddox Pax testified in court against him, ripped Pete on social media, and Zahraa dropped “Beit” From her last name.

For those who don't know, Jolie and Pitt welcomed and adopted six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivian15. While all of the kids seem very close to Angelina, most of them don't seem to have been in contact with Brad much since his divorce from Jolie.

