‘Wheel of Time’ has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon before season two comes out

“wheel of timeFor the third season in AmazonAnd the diverse Learn.

This was announced as part of a billboard show in San Diego Comic Con. It was also produced prior to the premiere of the second season of the fantasy series, for which a premiere date has yet to be set. The first season premiered on November 19, 2021.

“I’m so excited we’re going to be doing a third season of ‘Wheel of Time,’” said Ravi Judkins, executive producer and presenter. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book on the series, so being able to get it on TV and introduce new audiences to stories made me fall for it. In love with these books in the first place is an honor, and I’ve been working towards it since I first made the show years and years ago.”

The Wheel of Time is based on the bestselling Robert Jordan series of fantasy novels, which have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.

Set in a sprawling epic world where magic exists and only some women are allowed access, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of an incredibly powerful all-women organization called Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous journey that stretches across the world with five young men and women, expected to be a reborn dragon, who will either save or destroy humanity.

“We are very excited to delve into the world of ‘Wheel of Time’ with Raf Judkins and his team, who have done an amazing job honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, President of Global Television at Amazon Studios. “Season 1 resonated with Jordan’s most loyal, as well as non-beginners, who were experiencing this amazing world for the first time, proving that this show truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show. And offering more wheel time to our customers around the world.”

Along with Pike, the series also stars Daniel Henney, Zoe Robbins, Madeline Madden, Josha Stradowski, and Marcus Rutherford. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“Initially, people all over the world fell in love with Robert Jordan’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ books, and now thanks to Raf Judkins and his amazing team, the epic world is vividly brought to life on Prime Video,” said Jeff Frost and Jason Cloudfelter. and co-chairs of Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to be able to continue the journey and bring this wonderful story to audiences around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we progress toward Season Three.”

Judkins has adapted books for television in addition to serving as executive producer and show director. Larry Mondragon and Rick Salvage of Red Eagle Entertainment also carried out the production along with Ted Field, Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe. Pike works as a producer. Harriet McDougall and Brandon Sanderson consult with producers.