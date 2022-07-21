July 21, 2022

Eddie Vader cancels Pearl Jam due to throat damage from severe weather | pearl jam

Roxanne Bacchus July 21, 2022

Eddie Vader, lead rock band pearl jamHe was hit in the throat and attributed this to the harsh weather conditions in France this week.

Pearl Jam performed at the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris on Sunday, with temperatures hitting a mid-afternoon high of 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit).

They canceled a concert in Vienna on Wednesday, saying: ‘Due to the harsh conditions at the last outdoor location, outside Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires) singer Ed Vader’s throat was left damaged. He has visited doctors and received treatment but so far his vocal cords have not recovered. This is news Cruel and horrific timing… for everyone involved.”

They added that they were “deeply sorry” and that refunds would be offered.

Forest fires broke out in the southwestern Gironde region France last week. Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, with more than 20,000 hectares of land burned.

The smoke from the fires has reached Paris, where metrology expert Sebastien Lyas told Franceinfo: “The sky is cloudy, a little hazy, and you can smell a burning smell.”

Paris police wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “You can feel the smell of burning… This smell definitely comes from the fires burning all over France. The reason? Changeable winds. Don’t block emergency phone lines. Don’t call firefighters unless… It was proven that there was a fire.

Pearl Jam’s next appointment is in Prague on Friday night, on a tour described at A Five-star Guardian review as a “sensitive and disruptive new vision of classic rock”.

