Lady Gaga’s dog walker talks after a man was arrested for accidentally shooting after his release from prison

lady gagaRyan Fisher, a dog parker, says he is “deeply concerned” that the man he allegedly shot has been accidentally released from prison.

Fisher took to Instagram on Friday to share his reaction to the suspect at large.

“While I am deeply concerned about the events leading up to his release, I am confident that law enforcement will correct the error,” Fisher said in a statement.

“I am asking Mr. Jackson to turn himself in to the authorities so that the resolution of the crime committed against me can take its course, regardless of the outcome determined by the courts. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time.”

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shoots suspect who was accidentally released from prison

The Los Angeles boycott Sheriff’s Department They confirmed that they are looking for a suspect linked to shooting from lady gaga dog walker A statement from the department said James Howard Jackson, 19, was released Wednesday “due to a clerical error.”

“The investigation is ongoing and the university’s major crimes office is actively working to return Jackson to prison,” the statement said.

Authorities described Jackson’s release as “unintended”.

On February 24, 2021, Fisher was touring Gaga’s French Bulldog named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustave at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fisher was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and fortunately a few days later dogs Gaga come back safely .

Jackson was arrested along with four others. Jackson was charged with shooting Fisher and charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, among other charges.

His release came after charges against him were dropped on Wednesday, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The charges were supposed to be replaced by an indictment of a grand jury, but the new charges were not brought, and the administrative error was released, KNBC -TV reported in Los Angeles.

The dogs were eventually returned after a woman who was later arrested brought the dogs to a police station in an effort to collect Gaga’s $500,000 reward.