'The Crown' actor explains why his friendship with Prince Harry ended: 'I said too much'

'The Crown' star Dominic West opened up about how he burned his bridges Prince Harry After exaggerating his words in an interview years ago.

In a new episode of Times Radio's “Sunday Morning” programme, the actor, who was apparently close friends with the Duke of Sussex, hinted that the two have not spoken since the incident.

“We kind of are [lost touch because] “I said as much in a press conference, so we didn't talk after that.” Us Weekly Reports.

After being quizzed by host Kate McCann for more tea about the broken bond, the “Wire” star discussed a trip the two took across Antarctica with the Walking With The Wounded charity in 2013 to support wounded veterans. West later spoke about the trip during a 2014 press conference.

“I think I was asked what we did. [And] What we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] “He probably said too much,” West shared.

West, who plays Charles, Prince of Wales, in the hit Netflix drama series, admitted their friendship ended “over 10 years ago”, meaning he was unable to tap Harry, 39, for guidance on how to portray his father. .

Harry has not yet addressed West's allegations.

Earlier this year, the member of the British royal family admitted that he had no qualms about watching the film The Crown, which is loosely based on the reign of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, even though he lived through the events depicted in real life.

“Yes, I did watch The Crown…the old stuff and the newer stuff,” he said on The Crown. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” In January.

After Colbert asked him if he'd gone so far as to “fact-check” the series, Harry quipped, “Yes, I actually do. Which, by the way, is another reason why it's so important to get history right.”

