Director Christopher Landon will no longer direct Scream VII

the next Screaming The film needs a new director.





Christopher LandonThe director who took over directing duties The seventh scream Back in August, she participated in a Share on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday that he was no longer involved in the project.





Landon's departure from the upcoming sequel comes on the heels of November's news that neither Melissa Barrera nor Jenna Ortega, who starred in the most recent two films in the franchise, would appear in the next film.





“I think now is the right time to officially announce my exit Screaming 7 Weeks ago. “This will disappoint some and delight others,” Landon wrote in his letter. “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.” My heart breaks for everyone involved. everyone. But it's time to move on.”





“I have nothing to add to the conversation other than what I hope [original Scream director Wes Craven’s] “The legacy thrives and rises above the noise of a divided world,” the director shared [producer/screenwriter Kevin Williamson] “What they have created is amazing, and I am honored to bask in even the briefest moment in their glow.”









Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Philip Boss/Paramount



Landon, whose resume includes horror films such as Paranormal Activity: Distinctive Signs (2014), Horrible (2020) and Happy death day (2017), first I confess will be involved in The seventh scream Back in August. He takes over directing duties from Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillette, who directed this year. Sixth scream And 2022 Screaming He helped revive the franchise after Craven's death at the age of 76 in 2015.





Sixth scream It saw the series reach new highs when it recorded the biggest opening weekend box office yet for the entire franchise. The film was also the first in the series to cross the $100 million mark domestically since 1997. Screaming 2.

Never miss a story – subscribe People's free daily newsletter To stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





The latest film in the series centers around Barrera and Ortega's characters, sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, while also featuring longtime cast members like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere. The previous series leads to Neve Campbell and David Arquette appearing in the fifth part Screaming; Campbell did not return for the VI due to a contract dispute.)









Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in “Scream VI.”

Philip Bosa/Paramount Pictures



News broke in November that Barrera, 33, had been fired. The seventh scream By the film studio, Spyglass, due to its social media posts about the war between Israel and Hamas. on time,diverse Insiders reported that Barrera's comments were considered anti-Semitic.





“Spyglass's position is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or incitement to hatred in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that blatantly crosses the line into hate speech.” “,” Spyglass told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.





Ortega, 21, withdrew from the film shortly after Delivery time She reported at the time that Ortega's departure was related to her busy filming schedule with Netflix Wednesday And the next movie Beetlejuice 2.