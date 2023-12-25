King Charles III's annual Christmas message includes sustainable touches

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III delivers his second Christmas message from Buckingham Palace in front of a live tree decorated with sustainable ornaments.

The message, which will be broadcast at 3pm on Monday, will be the king's second holiday speech since he ascended to the throne but his first since his coronation in May.

The natural decorations decorating the tree were made of wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones and paper. The palace says the tree will be replanted at a later date.

Charles promoted environmental issues, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate change long before it became widespread, for most of his life. It occurred at the beginning of the month in COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

Last year in his country First Christmas message As king, Charles recalled memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain's public service workers.

Many of these workers spent much of last year in conflict with the government over wages, which led to disruptions in transportation and education, and added to already long wait times in hospitals, as doctors, nurses and ambulance workers left their jobs — some for days. At one time – throughout the year.

As Elizabeth delivered her speech from the desk, Charles last year stood next to a Christmas tree in the church on the grounds of Windsor Castle where his parents are buried.

This year, he will speak from a room in Buckingham Palace that leads to the balcony where members of the royal family gathered after his coronation ceremony.