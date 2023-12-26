Royal family at Sandringham live: Charles sends Christmas message after joining Kate and William at Sandringham

The Royal Family in 2023: The key stories of the year
The King delivered his Christmas message after joining other members of the royal family at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas Day.
The ceremonial speech – the second of Charles' reign since the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 – was delivered at 3pm on Monday in Buckingham Palace's Central Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking the mall and decorated with a live Christmas tree that will be… Replant it.
The King called on people to protect each other, delivered a strong message about the environment, and praised volunteers serving communities across the country.
Earlier, Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
It comes after the King and Queen waved to well-wishers as they attended Christmas Mass in church on Sunday.
Royal Christmases traditionally feature greetings outside church, a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.
Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British royalty for more than 160 years, and is now the property of the King.
Watch: King Charles urges public to protect environment in Christmas message
King Charles urges the public to protect the environment in a Christmas message
Andy Gregory26 December 2023 09:42
King Charles praises 'dedicated volunteer army'
“We need to build on existing ways of supporting others less fortunate than ourselves,” said King Charles, who launched the Coronation Food Project in November to support charities that feed the disadvantaged with unwanted produce.
Against the backdrop of the Queen Victoria Memorial, Charles said: “Over the past year, my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the innovative ways in which people care for each other – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do.” : at work and at home; within and across communities.
“My wife and I were delighted when hundreds of representatives of this dedicated army of people – volunteers who serve their communities in so many ways and with such distinction – were able to join us in Westminster Abbey for the coronation earlier this year. They are the essential backbone of our community.”
Tara Cobham26 December 2023 08:51
Full report: King Charles offers message of hope amid 'increasingly tragic conflict around the world'
The king called on people to “protect each other” and said in his Christmas broadcast that the world is living in a period of increasingly tragic conflict.
Charles delivered his ceremonial speech – the second of his reign after the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 – standing in the Central Room of Buckingham Palace, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking the Mall.
my colleague Tara Cobham He has the full report:
Andy Gregory26 December 2023 at 07:55
King Charles dramatically leaves the Queen in his Christmas speech
King Charles gave his second Christmas speech during his reign as king, and it was noteworthy what it included as well as what – and who – it left out, Mira Pat Reports.
While his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, traditionally chose a family-centered speech with photos of her children and relatives in the background, the King's speech excluded any mention of his loved ones at all.
However, a quick glance was seen at Prince William and Kate.
Alexander Butler26 December 2023 07:01
The Royal Family attends Christmas Mass at Sandringham
The royal family celebrated Christmas Day by attending a traditional festive church service at the King's Sandringham estate.
Royal fans gathered as the Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand-in-hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham House on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.
They walked behind the King and Queen, who were greeted by about a thousand locals, many of whom had waited for hours on Christmas morning to catch a glimpse of the family.
Alexander Butler26 December 2023 at 04:00
How King Charles and Queen Camilla spend Christmas at Sandringham
Most families have their own beloved Christmas traditions. Maybe you play an endless game of Monopoly, wear your pajamas all day or fall asleep to a hum EastEnders Christmas special. Whatever your traditions are – the royal family has some of their own great traditions too, Eli Moir Reports.
Royal Christmases are full of tradition and routine: a morning church visit, a roast turkey feast, a walk on the grounds of Sandringham, and the opening of presents with a little nod to their German roots.
Queen Elizabeth II is known to have hosted every Christmas at the family's country home in Norfolk since 1998 – and her son King Charles is likely to continue the tradition in his first official year as king after his coronation in May.
Alexander ButlerDecember 26, 2023 02:01
How will Harry and Meghan spend Christmas this year?
Despite rumblings about a potential reconciliation at Sandringham, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Royal Family for the annual Christmas celebrations in Norfolk after all. Manya Sachdeva Reports.
The late Queen Elizabeth II has hosted every Christmas at the Royal Palace since 1998, and her son, King Charles III, is expected to continue the same tradition in his first official year as monarch since the coronation in May.
Last month, it was reported that the couple would not turn down an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham if asked, amid rumors that a reunion between Harry and Charles could be on the horizon.
Alexander Butler26 December 2023 00:01
I'm a royal expert – here's what you need to know about Christmas at Sandringham
Royal birthdays have a consistent pattern. Watching the royal family arrive at church means seeing largely the same characters but in different costumes, and the children growing from year to year.
This is the second Christmas of the King's reign, and they were celebrated at Sandringham. So what's different this time? There were touching scenes of young royal cousins holding hands, and there was a spirit of family reconciliation in the air.
Princess Beatrice's seven-year-old stepson, known as “Wolfie”, includes her stepson Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For the second year in a row, the King allowed Prince Andrew to join the family in this service.
Alexander Butler25 December 2023 at 22:41
The Duchess of York joins the Royal Christmas Mass at Sandringham
Sarah, Duchess of York has publicly returned to the heart of the royal family after joining the King and Queen in church on Christmas Day.
The former princess, who had a turbulent relationship with the monarchy, was pictured smiling and looking towards waiting media as she walked alongside her ex-husband, the disgraced Duke of York.
Royal fans enjoyed watching the Prince and Princess of Wales walk hand-in-hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham House on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.
Alexander ButlerDecember 25, 2023 at 20:30
Read the King's Christmas Speech in full
The king called on people to protect each other, delivered a powerful message about the environment, and praised volunteers serving communities across the country in the second Christmas broadcast of his reign.
His ceremonial speech – his second since the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 – was delivered while standing in Buckingham Palace's Central Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking the Mall.
Charles called on people to “protect each other” and said that the world was experiencing a period of increasingly tragic conflict.
Alexander Butler25 December 2023 at 19:31
