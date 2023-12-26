Royal family at Sandringham live: Charles sends Christmas message after joining Kate and William at Sandringham

The Royal Family in 2023: The key stories of the year

Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial's free weekly Lifestyle newsletter Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial's free weekly Lifestyle newsletter

The King delivered his Christmas message after joining other members of the royal family at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas Day.

The ceremonial speech – the second of Charles' reign since the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 – was delivered at 3pm on Monday in Buckingham Palace's Central Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking the mall and decorated with a live Christmas tree that will be… Replant it.

The King called on people to protect each other, delivered a strong message about the environment, and praised volunteers serving communities across the country.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

It comes after the King and Queen waved to well-wishers as they attended Christmas Mass in church on Sunday.

Royal Christmases traditionally feature greetings outside church, a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British royalty for more than 160 years, and is now the property of the King.