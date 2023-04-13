Mary Quant, British fashion revolutionary, dies at 93

Mary Quant, the British designer who revolutionized fashion and epitomized the style of the swinging 60s, the playful spirit of youth that emanated from the streets, not the Paris atelier, died Thursday at her home in Surrey, southern England. Known as the mother of the mini skirt, she was 93 years old.

Her family announced her death in a statement.

England was emerging from its post-war privations when Mrs. Quandt and her aristocratic friend Alexander Plunkett Green, both just out of art school, opened a shop called Bazaar on London’s King’s Street, in the heart of Chelsea. Mrs. Quant filled it in with the outfits that she and her bohemian friends wore, “a collection of clothes and accessories,” as she wrote in her autobiography, “Quant on Quant” (1966)—miniskirts and pleated skirts, knee-highs and stockings, funky jewelry and hats of all colours.

Young women of the time were turning their backs on their mother’s corset shapes, with split waists and boat-neck bodices—the Dior look, which had dominated since 1947. They despised establishment uniforms—signifiers of class and age affixed to polished hair helmets, twin sets and stilettos, and matching accessories— The model who was usually in her thirties, not a young toy like Ms. Quandt.

When she couldn’t find the pieces she wanted, Mrs. Quandt made her own, buying fabrics from luxury retailer Harrods and sewing them into her bed, which her Siamese cats used to eat the patterns Patrick worked from.