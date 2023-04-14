The True Detective: Night Country trailer is definitely reminiscent of the first season

real detective is back. I am waiting. What is it real detective?

It’s been nearly 10 years since HBO introduced it to the masses real detective In January 2014. TV show with a name so goofy that it sure is king To be good for anyone to take it seriously, the first season of author Nick Pizzolatto’s anthology drama was amazing in its pairing of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in a murder mystery with a bizarrely bizarre subtext and The address sequence of each timer.

consecutive seasons of real detective It fails to be a sensation the way it initially won the award. After the arrival of a much-delayed third season in 2019, the series was effectively put on ice, and Pizzolatto’s working relationship with HBO (while another at FX) has come to an end. Failed to even boot).

However, HBO still believes in the magic of that first season enough to put some juice behind a new installment. While it will probably stand alone like the others real detective seasons, night country – It stars Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers and Callie Reese as her reluctant partner Detective Evangeline Navarro in the search for missing men from an arctic research station – definitely trying to get audiences excited.

trailer for True Detective: Country of the Night It’s full of the first season’s callbacks, in ways that are structural (she interviews a cop about a horrific case), stylistic (dark, moody wide shots with a supernatural suggestion) and textual (the creepy snail from season one returns).

The trailer works hard to make those connections very clear — the spiral was a Lovecraft token that was part of a crime episode that follows season 1 protagonists Rust Kohli (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Harrelson) together. The screw was also called into the third season, itself an attempt to return the show to its roots after a hugely unpopular second season.

But online, trailer viewers Also noticed There may be more night countryThe first season has more to do with spooky symbolism: the story takes place in Alaska, and in the fourth episode of the first season, “who goes thereRust Kohli claims he went there to visit a dying father whose presence there no one can confirm.

Little tidbits like this are what he’s made of real detective The Strike: On the face of it, it was a seedy crime drama, but it was it also One made for the era of fan theory, sprinkled with ominous references to such quirky fiction works as Robert W. Chambers’ 1895 work king in yellow, Which, depending on your point of view, enriched the series or ultimately proved to be a waste of time.

This is finally what everyone, from HBO to everyday fans, hopes for True Detective: Country of the Night Hands: an intriguing mystery to speculate about each frame. We hope model Issa López and producer Barry Jenkins find that magic again. Yellow jackets She can’t do everything on her own.

True Detective: Country of the Night It will premiere on HBO and stream on Max “later this year.”

