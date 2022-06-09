June 10, 2022

Horror footage shows rodents galloping onto stage at a flooded Halsey concert in Maryland

Roxanne Bacchus June 9, 2022 2 min read

Halsey’s concert at Maryland Stadium on Wednesday night was canceled after a hurricane warning forced fans to take cover in bathrooms and severe flooding inundated the venue.

Fans have posted videos on social media from the Meriweather Pavilion in Columbia showing mice emerging from high water and trying to climb onto the stage.

Screaming can be heard in one clip as the person attempts to kick a rodent off the stage into a pool of water next to where he is standing.

A man tries to kick a rodent off the stage at a Halsey party, Maryland, on Wednesday

(Twitter / ammamariee)

Twitter user Amma mariee posted: “There’s no way this Halsey Maryland show is real.”

The concert was initially postponed after heavy rain left the field and covered the stands by several inches of water.

At 10 p.m., the venue tweeted that the concert was canceled “due to technical difficulties related to the weather.”

A weather warning was issued for hurricanes and flash floods in Colombia. And when thunderstorms swept through, some terrified fans took refuge in the restrooms.

After the cancellation, Halsey tweeted that she was “very disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight.”

“Right now I am feeling sad and panicked and just want to know when/you will be home safely. I love you guys more than anything,” the singer wrote.

Halsey at the 2019 Met Gala.

(Getty Images)

She said the concert will be rescheduled and will be held “elsewhere”.

In response to a fan’s tweet, she said she wanted to perform “more than anything.”

“But I couldn’t because it would have been very unsafe if I went out there and people rushed onto the stage during or after the storm.

“A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise you everything I can choose, I chose your safety.”

Ticket holders are advised to look for information on a refund or rescheduling date.

See also  Matthew Morrison as Judge "So You Think You Can Dance" - The Hollywood Reporter

