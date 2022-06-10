Jennifer Lopez Says It Was The ‘Worst Idea In The World’ To Share The Superbowl Stage With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez said in her Netflix documentary Halftime that sharing the halftime show with Shakira was “the worst idea in the world.”

"If it was a double title, they should have given us 20 minutes," she told Shakira.

NFL representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Netflix



The documentary Halftime premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday night.

In a scene planning her half-performance with her music director Kim Bourse, Lopez said it was the “worst idea in the world” for two people to share the main venue for the halftime show. Reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“We have six fucking minutes,” Lopez said in the movie, noting that that gave her very little time to sing much of any song, even though she did get a few songs she had to include on the show. “We have to have our singing moments. It won’t be a dance play. We have to sing our message.”

The “Love Doesn’t Cost Anything” singer continued, “This is the worst idea in the world for two people to do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”



Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime press conference on January 30, 2020.

Rich Gresley/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images







In another scene from the movie, Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina backed up his client’s feelings.

“Usually, you have one headline in the Super Bowl. That headline builds a show, and if they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” Medina told Entertainment Weekly. “It was an insult to say that you need two Latinas to do the job that one artist has historically done.”

Entertainment Weekly notes that when performers like Madonna and Lady Gaga topped the Super Bowl in 2012 and 2017, respectively, they were each given more than 13 minutes to perform solo.



Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform on stage during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images









In the first scenes of “Halftime” Lopez and Shakira appear in the early stages of planning their performance. Lopez said unnamed parties in the NFL have told her they will have about 12 minutes to perform all together, but that the length will likely increase by a minute or two.

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime ran for about 14 minutes, giving Lopez and Shakira about seven minutes each to perform a selection of their biggest hits.

“If it was going to be a double title, they should have given us 20 minutes,” Lopez said.

Some viewers were also not happy about the 2020 Halftime Show for a different reason



Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images







as such Reported by CNNThere was controversy in the aftermath of the performance, too. According to the network, the FCC received 1,312 complaints after the performance from people who said the show was “inappropriate, especially for children.”

Some complaints stated that “Lopez was dressed too scantly” and some viewers objected to the fact that the “Jenny From The Block” singer danced to a pole during her part of the show, CNN reported.

Lopez has consistently addressed the difficulties she faced throughout her career as an actress, dancer, and Latin pop star.

In an interview published in February, I told Rolling Stone“I suspect I’m weak. I always feel like I’ve been getting off the bottom. Always.”

The mother-of-two continued, “I always felt like I wasn’t the person I was supposed to be in the room.”



The Netflix documentary Halftime follows the career of Jennifer Lopez.

(Photo by Jimmy McCarthy/Getty Images for the Tribeca Festival)







Star “Hustlers” He was honored with the Generation Award At the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. During her talk, she acknowledged the people who made her path to success more difficult.

“Since you can’t create reality unless you really live it, I have a different kind of ‘thanks’ list tonight,” Lopez said. “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the people who broke my heart, those who were honest, and who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself because that is The way I knew I had to grow.”

The Selena representative continued, “I want to thank the disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and for my children for teaching me love.”

Halftime is available to stream on Netflix on June 14.