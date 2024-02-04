'Argylle' Bombs at Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell in Matthew Vaughn's “Argylle.”

Universal Pictures

Dismissed by many critics and consumers alike, this is an expensive spy comedy from director Matthew Vaughn Argyle It bombed at the North American box office in the biggest failure yet for Apple's theatrical ambitions.

The film opened with an estimated $18 million in 3,605 theaters for a price tag ranging from $200 million to $250 million, according to sources. The results were not much better abroad Argyle It opened to an estimated US$17.3 million from 78 markets, to a global start of US$35.3 million. The good news: Thanks to the lack of competition, she won the weekend. Also, exhibitors were happy with a movie that happened to feature A-list stars while experiencing significant product shrinkage due to production delays due to strikes.

Universal is distributing and assisting with marketing Argyle On behalf of Apple Original Films for distribution fees. Since Apple is primarily one of the richest tech companies in the world whose priority is the content side of streaming, its theatrical efforts are judged differently. If the old Hollywood studios released a $200 million movie that did things like that, they would be misrepresented.

Argyledirected by a screenplay Wonder WomanJason Foxx tells the story of a bestselling spy novelist and a cat-loving recluse whose quiet life is turned upside down when the plots in her books begin to unravel.

Vaughn's realistic spy thriller doesn't lack for star power. The cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie the Cat plays Chip, the real-life pet of supermodel Claudia Vonn (née Schiffer).

Argyle It is Apple's third traditional theatrical release in recent months, following Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated film Moonflower Killers And Ridley Scott Napoleon. Both films also cost $200 million or more to produce. Many in Hollywood think it's a good thing Apple Original Films is throwing its hat in the ring because it means more films will be shown on the big screen before they head to streaming on Apple TV+.

Although it may be a reward, my dear, Moonflower Killers – which received 10 Academy Award nominations, the third most nominations for any film after it Oppenheimer (13) And Bad things (11) – Scorsese's epic earned only $157.6 million at the global box office. Napoleon It has fared somewhat better with $219.4 million to date (the latter film received three Academy Award nominations).

The other new offering nationwide at the domestic box office this weekend is a special edition of the cult series The Chosen One: Season 4, Episodes 1-3. The producers of the live-action series wanted to make it available first in theaters. Episodes four, five and six will be released in cinemas later this month. Events are treated with understanding the chosen Theatrically in its widest release ever.

The series exceeded expectations to land in second place with an estimated $6.1 million from 2,260 theaters over its three weekends. It officially opened on Thursday, so the four-day kickoff cost was $7.5 million.

Amazon Studios MGM and Miramax beekeeper It continued to pull away in its fourth weekend, grossing $5.3 million from 3,277 locations for a domestic total of $49.4 million and an even better $73.1 million overseas for a worldwide total of $122.5 million.

Among the remaining ones, Warner Bros. music Wonka crossed the $200 million mark domestically, while the Paramount musical I mean girls It has grossed over $90 million in a vote of confidence for this often-criticized genre.

Wonka, who placed fourth on the weekend despite being on his eighth tour, continues to sing loudly overseas. This includes opening to $5.6 million in South Korea for a foreign total of $270.6 million and $571.7 million worldwide, the biggest year-end holiday season opening ever.

In the box office specialty, Oscar nominees for Best Picture American fantasy (Amazon MGM Studios) and Bad things (Searchlight) remains in the top 10 as it continues to expand.

American fantasy It placed ninth with $2.3 million bringing the theater count to 1,902 for a domestic total of $15 million.

Bad things Followed by $2.1 million from 1,905 cinemas. It has crossed $28.2 million domestically and $40 million overseas for a global total of $68.3 million. locally, Bad things It boasts the best showing for a platform release in 2023, and the second-best showing of the post-pandemic era behind last year's Oscar sensation (and Best Picture winner) Everything everywhere at once.