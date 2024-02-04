February 4, 2024

Ayo Edebiri chokes up during 'SNL' monologue as she fulfills dream of hosting the show – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus February 4, 2024 2 min read

Ayo Edebiri makes her hosting debut Saturday Night Live She choked up when she took the stage of NBC's late-night sketch show.

“I'm very excited to be here. SNL It means a lot to me. “This is truly a dream come true,” Edebiri said, fighting back tears during the emotional moment. “I was born and raised in Boston, which makes me the first Black woman to ever admit it. Three days into February, I already started making Black history.

Edebiri said she was raised in Boston by an immigrant family, adding that she is both African and Caribbean, and joked: “So, you know what that means… I'm in therapy.”

The bear The star said she had always wanted to do the show and “once wrote down a package” of ideas for doing it SNL. Reading through some of her thoughts, she remembered the Black Jeopardy sketch, and added: “So, I wanted to do a sketch called White Jeopardy which didn't work because it was just white people playing… Danger“.

Another of her ideas was to have a character with a phrase that said, “Get to it now.” Edebiri will deliver the line as Keenan Thompson and the Queen of England with a British accent. At the end of the part, she returned the package and asked to burn it.

“Actually, I'm very excited for tonight,” Edebiri concluded. “I came into the New York comedy scene with some of my best friends, who I'm so happy to be working with here tonight, and it really feels like I'm coming home. I think I've been here long enough.” Enough, so there's only one thing left to say, let's get to it now.

Watch the monologue in the video above.

