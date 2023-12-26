One Life to Live actor Kamar de los Reyes dies at the age of 56

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, best known for playing police officer Antonio Vega in the TV series “One Life to Live” and voicing villain Raul Menendez in the “Call of Duty” video game series, died Sunday in Los Angeles. . He was 56 years old.

Lisa Goldberg, his publicist, actress Sherri Som, said the cause was cancer.

Ms. Sum was also on “One Life to Live” before the two actors married. Her character Kerry Reynolds and his character were romantically involved.

The character of Mr. de los Reyes in the TV series, a gangster turned police officer, was his longest-running role and perhaps his most widely known. He appeared in nearly 300 episodes of the show, from 1995 to 1998 and again from 2000 to 2009 (Ms. Sum was on the show from 2001 to 2003). After his character was released from a prison sentence for murder when it was revealed that he was acting in self-defense, he became a police officer and had a series of romantic entanglements.

Mr. de los Reyes was born in San Juan, PR, on November 8, 1967, to a Cuban father, Alfredo de los Reyes, and a Puerto Rican mother, Matilde Baggs. He described himself as “from a musical family”: his two brothers and father were famous percussionists, and his grandfather was a famous trumpet player.