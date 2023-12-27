Brian Tanaka confirms his split from Mariah Carey after Christmas

Corner icon down Angle-shaped icon pointing down. Tanaka confirmed that Carey and Tanaka broke up after 7 years together. Chris Pizzello/AP

Brian Tanaka, Mariah Carey's boyfriend of 7 years, announced their breakup on Tuesday.

Tanaka, who met Carey as one of her dancers, said the breakup was “amicable.”

Carey has not spoken about the breakup yet. Instead, she celebrates her victories live.

Mariah Carey He and Brian Tanaka have split after 7 years together, the dancer confirmed on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, Tanaka He wrote that the breakup was “amicable” and showed appreciation for the Grammy Award-winning singer, with whom he worked as a dancer and creative director.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.” he wrote . “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with deep respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the priceless time we shared. The memories we created and the artistic collaboration are forever etched in my heart.”

He continued, “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing that my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the chapters that unfold.”

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her The Adventures of Mimi tour in 2006 as a backup dancer.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer first confirmed her relationship with the AP in 2017.

“I'd be like 'I don't really talk about my personal life.' “Because that's what I used to do and it actually worked a minute ago.” she said at the time He smiles. “I don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life… My boyfriend and I don't want to do that.”

Rumors of their breakup began surfacing online last month, when fans noticed that Tanaka wasn't joining Carey on Merry Christmas One and All! a trip.

Carey has not issued a public statement about the breakup.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Instead of commenting on the breakup, Carey — called it quits Christmas Queen She was busy on social media promoting her tour, which ended on December 17.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a message expressing her gratitude to her fans that her Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas is You” once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 albums chart. The fourth year in a row . Curry also celebrated with a break Spotify record For the most streams of a song in one day.

“I can't thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so festive for me,” Carey wrote. Tuesday evening , a few hours after Tanaka's post. “Even though it's December 26th, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will continue to share some of our festive moments from the past week with you!”