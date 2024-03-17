Ed Sheeran: Fans in Mumbai are thrilled when the star sings in Punjabi

Written by Noor Nanji

Culture correspondent

3 hours ago

Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi for the first time during his concert in Mumbai, impressing the fans and setting social media on fire.

During the show, which was held on Saturday night, the English star invited Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh to sing with him on stage.

The crowd exploded as the duo performed a rendition of Dosanjh's hit song Lover in Punjabi.

On Instagram, one fan said it was “the crossover we never knew we needed.”

Another said: “I think I saw history in the making,” while a third said Sheeran's Punjabi was “perfect.”

After the show concluded, both artists posted a clip of the performance from their Instagram accounts.

The Shape Of You singer wrote: “I got to come out with Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I had a great time in India, more to come!”

Meanwhile, Dosanjh shared the video with the caption: “Brother sings in Punjabi for the first time.”

In the comments section, celebrities also expressed their excitement over the collaboration, with actor Varun Dhawan simply writing: "Global domination."

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Coachella last year

Dosanjh, 40, is a megastar with fans in India and around the world.

This is not the first time he has been paired with a Western star in Punjabi. Last year, he released a song called Hass Hass, which he worked on in collaboration with Cheap Thrills singer Sia.

Fans were quick to praise Dosanjh for getting another big name to sing in Hindi.

“First Sia, now Ed, Diljit will make everyone sing in Punjabi,” one wrote on Instagram.

Another wrote: “Hats off to Diljit.” “This guy literally blew up the Punjabi music scene giving rise to other artists [sing] In Punjabi.”

Sheeran released his latest album, “Outum Variations,” last September.