See Kate Middleton’s Anniversary Sunday fashions through the years

Roxanne Bacchus November 12, 2023 3 min read

2023

WPA pool//Getty Images

Kate’s most recent look for Remembrance Sunday was full of repetitions: the bespoke Catherine Walker coat she wore in 2019 and the Philip Treacy hat she first wore in 2006 to Prince William’s Sandhurst event (and then again at Remembrance Galas in 2012 and 2017). She wore Queen Elizabeth’s diamond and pearl leaf earrings, and her typical three-poppy brooch.

2022

The 2022 National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

On the first Remembrance Day after Queen Elizabeth’s death, the new Princess of Wales wore a Catherine Walker coat, earrings belonging to Princess Diana, and a wide-brimmed hat.

She pinned the three poppies to her jacket with an Art Deco diamond brooch by Bentley & Skinner.

2021

National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

2020

National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph
Paul/Max Mumby//Getty Images

2019

Memorial Sunday Service of Remembrance
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

2018

Wreaths were laid at the memorial in remembrance on Sunday
Samir Hussein//Getty Images

Remembrance Day 2018 was a big event, as it marked the centenary of the Armistice that ended the First World War. For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen jacket, a Lock & Co hat, and a brooch commemorating the First Women of War. World War I pinned a poppy on her jacket.

2017

The royal family lays wreaths at the memorial memorial on Sunday
Chris Jackson//Getty Images

Kate’s outfits for the National Remembrance Service in 2017 were in line with previous years, but it was her hair that was the big change: instead of an updo or slicked back, she pinned it up to create the illusion of a bob under her hat. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana coat with gold buttons, Oscar de la Renta earrings, and a Philip Treacy hat, which she first wore while dating Prince William in 2006.

2016

The royal family lays wreaths at the memorial memorial on Sunday
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

For the third time at Sunday’s Mass, Kate wore a Diane von Furstenberg coat (she wore it in 2011 and 2012, scroll down). She accessorized with three poppies, a John Boyd hat, and diamond and pearl earrings.

2015

The United Kingdom commemorates this Sunday
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

2014

The United Kingdom commemorates this Sunday
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen jacket in 2014, coinciding with Sophie, then Countess of Wessex, who wore the same coat. Unlike Sophie, Kate wore a ruffled dress underneath her jacket, so the necklines looked a little different. She repeated the black Jane Corbett hat that she first wore in 2011. The Duchess decorated it with an anemone brooch that resembles a poppy flower. Mabin & Webb Diamond NecklacePrincess Diana’s ruby ​​and diamond earrings.

2013

The United Kingdom commemorates this Sunday
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge changed her outfit for Remembrance Sunday for the first time in 2013, wearing a Temperley London coat instead of the Diane Von Furstenberg coat she had worn for the previous two years. She wore a hat designed by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co Kiki McDonough Hoops with Anushka pearl drops. Her poppy brooch is obscured in this photo, but it’s just one poppy brooch.

2012

The United Kingdom commemorates this Sunday
Max Mumby/Indigo//Getty Images

Kate repeated her look from last year, wearing a coat designed by Diane Von Furstenburg, but with a different hat. She once again chose to wear her Annoushka pearl earrings and poppy brooch.

2011

The United Kingdom commemorates this Sunday
Chris Jackson//Getty Images
