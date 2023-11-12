November 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Changes ‘Karma’ Line and Kisses Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires – Billboard

Roxanne Bacchus November 12, 2023 2 min read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Gotham Images/GC

Officially on stage! Taylor Swift gave a shout out to love interest Travis Kelce during “Karma” and later ran out of the Eras Theater to kiss him at her show in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (November 11).

It’s All Happening: Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs that comes straight home to me,” replacing the original lyric of “Karma,” “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs that comes straight home to me.” This was in front of a live audience at Estadio River Plate, where Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce was watching the concert with Swift’s father from the VIP tent.

When the show ended, Swift ran straight into Kelsey’s arms and kissed him.

Kelsey, who went out to dinner with Swift the night before, was spotted on Swift’s Saturday night early show, hanging out with the pop star’s father, Scott.

Swifties caught some other quick and sweet glimpses at Kelce having fun at the Eras Tour concert.

While Swift asked “Who can stay?” As she sang LoverHe is “Archer”. I raised a sign Which reads “We will stay”.

During Swift’s speech before forever“Champagne Problems,” Kelsey proudly joined the crowd in chanting “Olé, Olé, Olé” in support of the singer. Other circulating videos show it Singing with “Blank Space” And Slitting to “willow” As fans speculate it is He pointed right at Travis She sings “This is my man.”

Watch it all in the fan-caught clips below, starting with Kelce’s sweet reaction to the lyrical change.

