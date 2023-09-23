The Post tried to eat at New York City’s finest restaurants dressed as Sen. John Fetterman — see how it went

News

Senator John Fetterman may be allowed to dress like a slob in the halls of power, but it’s still a capital offense in New York City’s finest restaurants.

Intrepid Post reporter John Levin learned that hard truth this week when he crossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing a trademark Fetterman jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers and tried to get in — only to face the scorn and ridicule of a maître d’s with more common sense than Congress.

“He won’t be allowed to be here,” sniffed one waiter at Daniel’s restaurant on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu costs $275.

She admitted she didn’t know who Fetterman was.

“We have rejected guests for wearing inappropriate clothing, regardless of their profession,” she continued.

At the famous Le Bernardin restaurant, a restaurateur named Julien served up a delicious, smelly dish when The Post arrived.

New York Post reporter John Levin was unceremoniously shown to Jean-Georges’ door. J.C. Rice

“No tracksuits,” he said bluntly, staring at The Post and denying even a bite from chef Eric Ripert’s $480 dinner and wine menu.

The three-Michelin-starred dining room is reservations only, but access to the informal lounge is usually provided – but not if you’re dressed like you’ve just come from a Pilates class.

An unnamed gentleman in Daniel stopped The Post when reporter John Levin tried to enter. J.C. Rice

The jackets and pants were on loan to those with Fetterman’s fashion sense, said Aldo Sohm, wine director at Le Bernardin.

At the double-Michelin-starred Hotel Jean-Georges near Columbus Circle, at least four guards outside the dining room blocked entry to The Post, ending a dream of enjoying a popular $368, 10-course tasting menu that included a caviar salad and lobster. Sea and a plate of salad. Smoked squab.

“Indoors we don’t allow shorts,” one said, repeatedly insisting that it would be “impossible” to circumvent the dress code, which also bans jeans, sneakers and sweatshirts.

New York Post reporter John Levin shortly before he was fired from Le Bernardin. Aristide Economopoulos

Sen. John Fetterman has made dressing inappropriately his trademark in the Senate. David McGlynn

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Lady Gaga,” she chimed in another.

A third was so astonished by the sacrilege that she could not even complete her sentence.

“I’ve never had anyone come dressed like this…”

New York Post reporter John Levin stands dejectedly outside Daniel’s restaurant in New York City. J.C. Rice

A fleet of agitated front desk workers blocked The Post from entering Jean-Georges. J.C. Rice

the post He was Bathroom use is permitted.

Workers at The Grill — an ultra-swanky restaurant occupying the space of the legendary Four Seasons restaurant downtown — wasted no time in dismissing the fake Fetterman, holding the door firmly shut after taking one look.

“If you go and buy a pair of jeans, it’ll work out,” the doorman named Don bragged. “We treat billionaires just like millionaires.”

The Grill downtown did not allow The Post into the lobby. One of the managers suggested buying some clothes from a nearby store. Aristide Economopoulos

The Post was also dismissed from The King Cole Bar at the St. Louis Hotel. Regis Hotel. Aristide Economopoulos

It wasn’t all bad news for Fetterman.

The Post walked into Nobu and Gramercy Tavern without so much as a glance.

Masa, whose famous omakase sushi bar experience costs more than $1,000 per person, was happy to have us.

It wasn’t all bad news for The Post, who was allowed into Eleven Madison Park by an escort wearing a mask. J.C. Rice

A masked staffer said the senator would “absolutely” be welcomed at Eleven Madison Park in all his full glory.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant, whose nine-course vegetarian tasting menu is priced at $365, said there was no expectation of evening wear.

“You can wear anything. You just have to dress up.”

The Post is triumphant as he waits to be seated at Eleven Madison Park where patrons can come as they please. J.C. Rice

Fetterman’s unfortunate sartorial shenanigans have left his congressional colleagues tearing at the seams.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the Senate for recently relaxing rules to allow Fetterman’s wardrobe, which he insists he needs for his mental health after his stroke, Senate Democratic insiders say.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Greene posted on X, previously Twitter.

“The dress code is one of the community standards that defines the etiquette and respect of our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

This brings us to the King Cole Bar at the St. Louis Hotel. Regis – they turned down The Post, too.





