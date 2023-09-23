Hollywood writers’ strike negotiations have progressed, but no agreement has been reached yet

The third straight day of marathon negotiations between Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters ended Friday evening without an agreement. But the two sides have made significant progress, according to three people familiar with the talks.

The two sides resumed their meeting on Saturday.

Friday’s session began at 11 a.m. PT at the suburban Los Angeles headquarters of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of major entertainment companies. For the third day in a row, several Hollywood moguls participated directly in the negotiations, which ended shortly after 8 p.m

Robert A. Iger, CEO of Disney; Donna Langley, NBCUniversal chief content officer for Universal Pictures; Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix; and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery had previously delegated bargaining with the union to others. Their direct involvement — which many screenwriters and some analysts said was long overdue — has contributed to tangible progress over the past few days, according to people familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic nature of the effort.

During Thursday’s negotiations, the two sides narrowed their differences, for example, on the issue of minimum staffing in television writers’ rooms, a point the studios were not prepared to address before the union called a strike in early May.