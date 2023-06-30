June 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Indiana Jones: What do (real) archaeologists think of his legacy?

Roxanne Bacchus June 30, 2023 4 min read

From the moment Indiana Jones struck a golden idol and chased after a boulder in Raiders of the Lost Ark more than 40 years ago, the legendary adventurer has become a go-to for archaeologists the world over. On the other hand, Indiana (played by Harrison Ford) drew audiences to the magic archaeologist; On the other hand, his methods are shocking and misleading about the field.

With the fifth (and possibly final) movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” set to premiere this Friday (June 30), what do real-life archaeologists think of the fictional archaeologist’s legacy?

Many archaeologists were quick to say that they found Indy terrible.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” may be Indy’s final adventure in the series. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“[What] It’s not archeology – it’s looting – and if people get drawn into archeology because they want to do it, they’ll be disappointed.” Ann Beburna professor of anthropology at Indiana University Bloomington, told Live Science in an email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Travis Scott is facing possible criminal charges for allegedly crushing crowds in Texas

June 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

A teenage suspect wanted in a murder case turned in by his mother

June 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Madonna postpones her tour after staying in intensive care

June 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

4 min read

Indiana Jones: What do (real) archaeologists think of his legacy?

June 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious planet that should not exist

June 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been placed in police custody over allegations of racism in Nice

June 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Canada joins UK and US in questioning Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buyout

June 30, 2023 Len Houle