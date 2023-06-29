EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Travis Scott is facing possible criminal charges for allegedly crushing crowds in Texas

(Reuters) – A Texas grand jury is convening on Thursday to consider possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd at a music festival that left 10 dead and thousands injured, Scott’s lawyer confirmed, his attorney confirmed.

Attorney Kent Schafer said it was not clear if the Houston grand jury would issue a decision on Thursday. The criminal investigation includes Scott and several others who were involved in planning the Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

“He did not do anything or fail to do anything consistent with the criminal law of the state of Texas,” Schafer told Reuters.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Prosecutors will present evidence to the jury and ask them if there is probable cause to support the criminal charges. The action does not necessarily mean that any charges will be filed.

The probe stems from a killer wave of fans at Houston’s Astroworld, where thousands were injured when overcapacity crowds pressed forward as Scott took the stage. Ten people were killed by suffocation, including a ten-year-old child.

The tragedy unleashed a flurry of lawsuits against Scott and festival organizers, including entertainment giant Live Nation (LYV.N), which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010.

Prosecutors allege that Scott, Live Nation, and more than two dozen other defendants let too many people into the venue despite knowing the risks because they wanted the party to appear packed.

At least 4,900 fans were injured, according to attorneys representing the victims in the lawsuits against Scott and the organizers.

The cases in Texas state court have been consolidated in a process known as multi-district litigation, which simplifies the adjudication of similar lawsuits.

The family of one of those killed has settled on undisclosed terms with Scott, Live Nation and others in October 2022.

Other lawsuits are pending, including one brought by the family of the 10-year-old boy who was killed.

“Both criminal and civil accountability is necessary to ensure that those responsible for the loss of innocent lives understand the lasting devastation they have caused these families,” Attorney Robert Hilliard, who is representing that family, said in a statement Thursday.

(Reporting by Jack Quinn and Mike Spector in New York). Editing by Amy Stephens and Lisa Shumaker

