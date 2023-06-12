Tyga and Travis Barker team up to drop new music

Tyga And Travis Parker Hooked up again and unrelated to any old family ties… The duo is already getting ready to drop some new music.

Witnesses tell TMZ… Tyga and his friend, Alexander “AE” EdwardsTake a walk in Travis’ studio Tuesday in Calabasas… something that’s become a common sight lately.





TMZ.com

Sources familiar with the situation say the rapper and drummer are spending a lot of time together in the studio, and the tunes they’re preparing will be for an upcoming concert.

They plan to drop the project in the coming months.

This collaboration comes as no surprise… considering that Tyga and Travis have worked on music together in the past. There is also a family history, of course.

You will remember, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner a lot moons ago They were first linked when she was 17 and he was 24. As you know , TB married Kylie’s sister, Courtney Kardashian Again in April 2022.

It was Travis vibration outside with Blink-182 recently, after sharing the stage at Coachella with his bandmates Tom DeLong And Mark Hoppus Their first shows 9 years ago.