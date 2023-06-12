June 12, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tyga and Travis Barker team up to drop new music

Roxanne Bacchus June 12, 2023 1 min read

Exclusive

Tyga and Travis Parker

Collaborating in the studio again…

New music on the way!!!

6/12/2023 12:40 AM PST

Tyga And Travis Parker Hooked up again and unrelated to any old family ties… The duo is already getting ready to drop some new music.

Witnesses tell TMZ… Tyga and his friend, Alexander “AE” EdwardsTake a walk in Travis’ studio Tuesday in Calabasas… something that’s become a common sight lately.



TMZ.com

Sources familiar with the situation say the rapper and drummer are spending a lot of time together in the studio, and the tunes they’re preparing will be for an upcoming concert.

They plan to drop the project in the coming months.

This collaboration comes as no surprise… considering that Tyga and Travis have worked on music together in the past. There is also a family history, of course.

You will remember, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner a lot moons ago They were first linked when she was 17 and he was 24. As you know , TB married Kylie’s sister, Courtney Kardashian Again in April 2022.

It was Travis vibration outside with Blink-182 recently, after sharing the stage at Coachella with his bandmates Tom DeLong And Mark Hoppus Their first shows 9 years ago.

There is clearly a lot more in store!!!



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  'Queer as Folk' canceled after one season - Deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

2023 Tony Award Winners: The Complete List

June 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

King Charles is ‘sad and confused’ and frustrated with Prince Harry

June 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

WWE Also Changes Rhea Ripley’s Title Why Asuka Was Changed Internal Frustration Over Billing Plans For Tag Titles More

June 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Tyga and Travis Barker team up to drop new music

June 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Scientists have discovered the “lost world” of our early ancestors in billion-year-old rocks

June 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

‘We should be very proud’ – Ex-Formula 1 driver Giovinazzi hails ‘fantastic’ effort as Ferrari’s winning comeback to the top-flight 24 Hours of Le Mans

June 12, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Asian markets were mixed ahead of the crisis central bank meetings

June 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley