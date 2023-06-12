Bride mourns her grandmother by wearing her ’70s courtroom dress at wedding rehearsal: ‘So sweet’

a bride to be Her family was shocked when she wore her grandmother’s dress in the courtroom in 1972 Wedding The rehearsal, and now, the poignant “Something Old, Something New” stills are going viral.

TikToker Maggie Metzler (@tweet) got more than 1.6 million views, 246,000 likes, 43,000 likes and 3,500 comments when she uploaded the emotional video on her account.

Maggie isn’t the first bride to be given a special family heirloom a place of honor on her wedding day. Recently, we have seen a trend of Freeing old mothers’ and grandmothers’ wedding dresses from storage into modern rehearsal dresses – A trend that is getting more popular with each viral Tik Tok.

Maggie’s video—the caption, “Best surprise I’ve ever had”—begins with a shot of her family and friends waiting for training to begin.

“I amazed my grandparents by wearing my 51-year-old great-grandmother’s wedding dress for my wedding rehearsal,” Maggie’s video reads.

When Maggie starts walking down the aisle, help her by the arm dadThe group ascends and transforms. Once she sees the dress, Maggie’s grandmother puts her face in her hands and turns away, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

Much to TikTok’s delight, Maggie’s grandmother turns to her husband to make sure he recognizes the dress. One user wrote: “Grandma likes to turn to Grandpa to remind him that this was her dress from their day.” @tweet.

Later in the video, Maggie holds a picture of her grandparents on their wedding day. In the photo, her grandmother can be seen wearing the same red dress — which has obviously held up well over the years.

According to Minted, the average cost for a courthouse or city hall wedding is between From $20 to $50 (The license will cost an additional $40 to $100). Given that current average american wedding costs 30 thousand dollarsIt’s no wonder why so many couples opt for a simple court ceremony.

While Maggie’s grandmother may have said “I do” in 1972 at City Hall, Maggie and her fiancé Matthew opted for a traditional wedding — she later shared the footage to TikTok.

Story continues

Based on the 3,500 emotional comments, it seems that Maggie’s sweet surprise only touched the hearts of her grandparents.

“Thank you for making me cry at 738 am!! So sweet!!” books Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha.

“The grandmothers’ reaction was everything,” he commented. Hahahaha.

“Omgggg her reaction!!! Grandparents are so special 🤍🤍” he wrote. @tweet.

“Ummm, can we talk about how popular this dress is?!” comment email.

We hope this recycled dress reveals more vintage gems from the older generations’ coffers!

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News – Follow us here!

the post Bride mourns her grandmother by wearing her ’70s courtroom dress at wedding rehearsal: ‘So sweet’ Debuted in knowledge.

More from In The Know:

Wedding photographer looks closely at shots of bride’s ring and discovers something terrifying: ‘What on earth’

Groom’s ‘disgusting’ wedding vows raise red flags across TikTok: ‘downright scary’

This celebrity-favorite anti-aging serum is 30% off for a limited time

5 super flattering sundresses that will look super cute in all your summer looks