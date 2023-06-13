‘Everwood’ actor was 71 – Deadline

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Updated with a family statement: Treat Williams, the actor best known for playing Dr. Andy Brown in the Greg Berlanti production everwood, is dead, confirmed the deadline. The actor was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont. He was 71 years old.

His family released the following statement to Deadline, which reads in part, “The Cure was filled with love for his family, his life and his profession, and he was truly on top of his game in it all… To all of his fans, please know that Cure has been appreciated by all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.” “.

Read the full statement below.

Statement on the death of Treat Williams

It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we were deeply shocked and bereaved at this time. Therapy was filled with love for his family, his life, and his profession, and he was really on top of his game in it all. It’s all very traumatic at the moment, but please know that Therapy was deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are deeply devastated and ask that you respect our privacy while we deal with our grief. To all of his fans, please know that Treat has been appreciated by all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.

Williams family

said Jacob Gribble, Dorset’s chief fire officer the people that the accident occurred around 5 p.m. ET and involved a Williams motorcycle and one car, whose driver had apparently not seen Williams. He was the only person injured in the accident. A helicopter was called to airlift him to the hospital.

Williams played the good lead everwood For four years, the role seemed to suit the actor perfectly. Williams has received two SAG Award nominations for his work on the show. The series was never a ratings blockbuster, but it helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp, and Gregory Smith. Williams was well seasoned at the time the offer came about.

His first big break came when he auditioned for a road company fat.

“I came back and they put me on Broadway as replacements for four of the guys, including John Travolta and Jeff Conway,” Williams told The Vermont Magazine. “I covered Teen Angel, Doody, Danny Zuko, and Roger. Within two weeks, I was on Broadway. It was a baptism of fire, but it was great.”

He first appeared in the movie in 1975 The killer hero. The following year, he played a supporting role in The Ritz It also appeared in John Sturges’ The eagle has landed. His big screen breakthrough came in 1979, when he played George Berger in Miloš Forman’s film Poetrybased on the 1967 Broadway musical. Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the film.

Other big screen works of the actor include Steven Spielberg 1941 (1979), Prince of the City by Sidney Lumet (1981), Sergio Leone Once upon a time in America (1984), dead heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) and Deep Rising (1998).

Williams posts online about life in Vermont often, sharing photos on social media of his farm and appreciation of rural life.

On television, Williams’ career stretches back 40 years to his starring role in the 1983 TV movie Dempsey About the former heavyweight champion the actor bore more than a fleeting resemblance. He followed up with two more TV movies: A Streetcar Named Desire (1984), where he played Stanley Kowalski W Edgar Hoover (1987), where he plays the titular G-man. Dozens of other TV movies followed, and some series were interspersed before everwood It came along. Most notably there was good advice with Shelly Long, which ran on CBS for two seasons from 1993-1994.

Williams has recently appeared in a six episode arc Blue blood Like Lenny Ross and on the Hallmark Channel Chesapeake shores From 2016 to 2022.